Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Hershey by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Hershey by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 282,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,234,000 after purchasing an additional 175,957 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Hershey by 103,447.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after buying an additional 23,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $827,000. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HSY opened at $208.14 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $210.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.97 and a 200-day moving average of $185.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.39.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 50.63%.

HSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.79.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $27,117.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $903,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,019,611 shares of company stock worth $207,158,028. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

