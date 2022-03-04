BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of BRP Group worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA raised its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 912.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BRP Group by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of BRP Group by 114.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of BRP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRP Group stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. BRP Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.75 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.73 and its 200-day moving average is $34.37.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $5,452,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BRP Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

