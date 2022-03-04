BSCView (BSCV) Price Down 6.9% Over Last Week

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Over the last week, BSCView has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. BSCView has a market cap of $88,273.12 and $315.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSCView coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00042729 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,604.80 or 0.06662093 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,003.50 or 0.99756109 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00044245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00047759 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002903 BTC.

BSCView Coin Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

