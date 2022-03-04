bZx Protocol (BZRX) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.23 Million

bZx Protocol (CURRENCY:BZRX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. During the last seven days, bZx Protocol has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One bZx Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000610 BTC on major exchanges. bZx Protocol has a market capitalization of $100.20 million and $1.23 million worth of bZx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get bZx Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00034890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00103396 BTC.

bZx Protocol Profile

bZx Protocol (BZRX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 4th, 2019. bZx Protocol’s total supply is 1,030,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,643,779 coins. bZx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @b0xNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . bZx Protocol’s official website is bzx.network

According to CryptoCompare, “bZx is not itself an exchange, but a protocol that can be integrated into the current exchange infrastructure. Exchanges and relays are incentivized by fees denominated in the BZRX protocol token (BZRX) to offer decentralized margin lending and margin trading services. Assets are valued and liquidated via competing oracle providers. By decoupling the valuation and liquidation of assets from the protocol, the oracle marketplace approach allows competition to drive the oracle provider fee to its marginal cost while encouraging experimentation and flexibility. The new BZRX token will be launched on the Ethereum mainnet Monday, July 13th, 2020.BZRXv1 token holders can easily migrate to the new BZRX token using the Staking Dashboard here Token holders will need to migrate in order to unlock their BZRX tokens.Token holders will need to migrate to the new token by the time the platform relaunches in August to qualify for Fee Sharing.BZRXv1 token holders will have 1 year from the launch of the new token on July 13, 2020, to migrate their holdings to BZRX tokens. “

Buying and Selling bZx Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bZx Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bZx Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bZx Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for bZx Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bZx Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.