California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Short Interest Update

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the January 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CALB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 276.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in California BanCorp in the third quarter valued at $177,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of California BanCorp during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of California BanCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of California BanCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALB opened at $22.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. California BanCorp has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $24.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.16.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $14.96 million during the quarter.

California BanCorp Company Profile

California BanCorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposits, lending, cash management, international banking as well as real estate mortgage, real estate construction, commercial, and installment loans. The company was founded on March 31, 2017 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

