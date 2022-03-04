California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,481 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Paramount Group worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Paramount Group by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Paramount Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 68,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 15,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 236,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

PGRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

PGRE opened at $10.94 on Friday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average of $8.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.54, a P/E/G ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $184.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -311.08%.

About Paramount Group (Get Rating)

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

