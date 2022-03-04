California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,108 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Ameresco worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 356.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ameresco by 674.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco stock opened at $62.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. Ameresco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.70 and a twelve month high of $101.86.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 5.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMRC. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ameresco in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.45.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

