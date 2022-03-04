California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 10,246 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,246 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Green Plains worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Green Plains in the third quarter valued at $87,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Green Plains by 9.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 11.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 180.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 3rd quarter worth $140,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $32.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Green Plains Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $44.27.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.44). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $802.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPRE. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Plains currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.91.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership.

