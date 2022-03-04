California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases New Stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 141,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LAZR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, R. F. Lafferty reduced their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Shares of LAZR stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $31.39. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.17.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.99% and a negative net margin of 745.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Luminar Technologies news, Director Aeg Holdings, Llc purchased 3,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $54,041.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Austin Russell acquired 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $892,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 139,586 shares of company stock worth $2,013,741. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

