California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 26,557 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,557 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Copa worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Copa by 3.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,259,000 after purchasing an additional 42,925 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 9.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Copa by 65.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPA opened at $78.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 83.48 and a beta of 1.44. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $97.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.93. Copa had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 0.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.00) EPS. Research analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. HSBC upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Copa from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Copa from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.89.

About Copa

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It is involved in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

