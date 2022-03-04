California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,859 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,859 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLAY. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 242.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 127,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 90,450 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $22,958,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 109.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 21,592 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,422,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $43.58 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $51.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 88.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.97.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $317.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 191.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $279,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $523,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

