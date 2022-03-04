California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,387 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,387 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,325,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 425.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 12,713 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 39.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after buying an additional 32,035 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 27.1% in the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 247,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,728,000 after acquiring an additional 52,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 46.7% during the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $54.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.68 and a beta of 0.72. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.05 and a 52 week high of $89.75.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.42). During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

