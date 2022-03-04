California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 134,214 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,574,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,581,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,823,000 after purchasing an additional 166,850 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 387.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,576,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,680 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 27.7% during the third quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 3,041,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,127,000 after purchasing an additional 660,286 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 38.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,939,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,814,000 after purchasing an additional 820,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. acquired 21,825,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $433,460,705.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DNB stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.46 and a beta of 0.61. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day moving average is $18.88.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $598.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.09 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. Barclays cut Dun & Bradstreet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

