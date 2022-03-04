Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 277.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ CLXT opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.72. Calyxt has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $10.14.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.22. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 93.59% and a negative return on equity of 149.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Calyxt will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Calyxt by 30.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Calyxt by 100.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Calyxt during the second quarter worth $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Calyxt during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Calyxt by 85.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 11,396 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

