Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 277.36% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLXT opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.72. Calyxt has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.22. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 93.59% and a negative return on equity of 149.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Calyxt will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Calyxt by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 84,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 21,095 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Calyxt by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 245,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 46,180 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Calyxt by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 20,160 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Calyxt by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regents of The University of California acquired a new position in shares of Calyxt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

