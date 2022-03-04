Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $30.72

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$30.72 and last traded at C$30.74, with a volume of 197377 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.14.

GOOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC cut their target price on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Canada Goose to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on Canada Goose from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$50.67.

The firm has a market cap of C$3.29 billion and a PE ratio of 31.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$46.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.84.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

