Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.71 EPS

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) released its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.71, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 21.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE CNQ traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.25. The stock had a trading volume of 245,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,007,816. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.60. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $60.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.592 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,908,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,625,000 after purchasing an additional 584,098 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 471,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,959,000 after purchasing an additional 27,103 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 17,998 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 681,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,791,000 after purchasing an additional 11,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNQ shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.59.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

