Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.84

Shares of Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.84 and last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 203994 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Canoo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.11.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canoo Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canoo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Canoo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Canoo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canoo by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canoo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Company Profile (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

