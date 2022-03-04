Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 1,226.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,111 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 123.9% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Edward Jones upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.76.

Shares of COF stock traded down $4.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.12. 3,838,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,046,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $120.78 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.86.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

