Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

CARA stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.70. 592,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,954. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $29.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 52.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 94.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

