Cat Token (CAT) Market Cap Hits $1.19 Million

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. One Cat Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cat Token has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. Cat Token has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $776.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cat Token alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.82 or 0.00261458 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00013761 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001419 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000496 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Cat Token Profile

Cat Token (CAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. Cat Token’s official website is gocattoken.com . Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Cat Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cat Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cat Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cat Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cat Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cat Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.