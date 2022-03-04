CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 67,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,792,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total value of $635,426.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDW traded down $2.78 on Friday, reaching $171.57. 634,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,696. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $149.21 and a 12 month high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 28.41%.

A number of research firms have commented on CDW. Citigroup boosted their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

CDW Profile (Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.