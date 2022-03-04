Cebu Air (OTCMKTS:CEBUF) Trading Down 8.7%

Cebu Air, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEBUF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86. Approximately 10,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 335% from the average daily volume of 2,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88.

About Cebu Air (OTCMKTS:CEBUF)

Cebu Air, Inc provides air cargo services. It operates as a carrier in the Philippine air transportation industry, which engages in transportation of passengers, mail, merchandise and freight. The company has distribution channels which includes Internet; direct sales through booking; sales offices; call centers and government/corporate client accounts; and third-party sales outlets.

