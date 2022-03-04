Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.89% from the stock’s current price.

FUN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cedar Fair from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.56.

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $56.50 on Friday. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $39.15 and a 52 week high of $62.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.94 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.78 and its 200 day moving average is $48.78.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $350.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.88) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 935.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 0.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 98,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

