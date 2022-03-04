Celer Network (CELR) Price Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Celer Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0383 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $249.94 million and approximately $33.03 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00034895 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00102988 BTC.

About Celer Network

CELR is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,521,854,190 coins. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars.

