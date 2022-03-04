Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) by 73.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,948 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.35% of Central Pacific Financial worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 7.8% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 82,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 19.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 14,236 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $30.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average of $27.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $810.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.20.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

In other news, President Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 6,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $179,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

