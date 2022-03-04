CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Stock Price Down 8.7%

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN – Get Rating) shares fell 8.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. 5,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 2,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN)

CFN Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of marketing technology solutions. It owns and operates through CAKE and getcake.com, a marketing technology that involves providing a proprietary solution for advanced tracking, attribution and campaign optimization for digital marketers. The company was founded by Brian Ross on November 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Whitefish, MT.

