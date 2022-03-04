CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Trading Up 16.7%

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Get Rating)’s share price was up 16.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.38 and last traded at C$1.96. Approximately 1,431,701 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 645,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.68.
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$682.30 million and a P/E ratio of -80.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.58.
CGX Energy Company Profile (CVE:OYL)
