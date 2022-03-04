CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Trading Up 16.7%

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Get Rating)’s share price was up 16.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.38 and last traded at C$1.96. Approximately 1,431,701 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 645,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.68.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$682.30 million and a P/E ratio of -80.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.58.

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in three petroleum agreements and petroleum prospecting licenses, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks that cover an area of approximately 11,005.2 square kilometers located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

