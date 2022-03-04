Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $546.69

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $546.69 and last traded at $546.99, with a volume of 93354 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $561.82.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research cut Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $748.79.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $605.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $678.69. The company has a market cap of $99.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.
In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 35.7% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 3.2% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 1.0% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.
About Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)
Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.
