Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $546.69

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $546.69 and last traded at $546.99, with a volume of 93354 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $561.82.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research cut Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $748.79.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $605.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $678.69. The company has a market cap of $99.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 35.7% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 3.2% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 1.0% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.