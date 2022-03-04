Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAY) Short Interest Update

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the January 31st total of 6,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of CLAY stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86. Chavant Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chavant Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chavant Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Chavant Capital Acquisition by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 19,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

