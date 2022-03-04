Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Sets New 52-Week High at $139.78

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $139.78 and last traded at $139.78, with a volume of 122963 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.61.

LNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($6.99). The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $182,120,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 312.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,013,077 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $196,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,514 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 368.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,702 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,053,000 after purchasing an additional 876,684 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,645,980 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $258,434,000 after purchasing an additional 772,802 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,128,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

