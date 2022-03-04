Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Lowered by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.26. 737,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,920,838. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.93. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $157.12. The company has a market cap of $306.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.78%.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chevron from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.75.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $2,294,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 666,115 shares of company stock valued at $88,941,132 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.