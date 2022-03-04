CI Financial (CIX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

CI Financial (TSE: CIX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/23/2022 – CI Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – CI Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$32.00 to C$30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – CI Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$36.00 to C$29.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – CI Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$28.00 to C$24.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – CI Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$27.00.

2/8/2022 – CI Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$28.00.

1/26/2022 – CI Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$34.00 to C$29.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – CI Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$32.00.

1/19/2022 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$35.00 to C$36.00.

Shares of CIX stock traded down C$1.14 on Friday, hitting C$20.24. The stock had a trading volume of 554,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.02. CI Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of C$16.74 and a 1 year high of C$30.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.64%.

In other CI Financial news, Director Lorraine P. Blair sold 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.78, for a total transaction of C$29,294.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$583,425.99.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

