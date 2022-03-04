Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1,096.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,991 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,903 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Cigna were worth $5,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,523,000. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 140.1% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 91,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,219,000 after buying an additional 53,117 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Cigna by 10.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,277,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $255,750,000 after buying an additional 120,847 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 27.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in Cigna by 33.5% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 15,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total transaction of $1,101,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,695 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CI traded up $3.82 on Friday, hitting $241.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,345,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,747. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $77.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.65.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.41%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cigna in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.26.

About Cigna (Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

