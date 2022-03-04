Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 841,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Cincinnati Financial worth $96,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth $2,278,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 17.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,139,000 after acquiring an additional 203,337 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 3.8% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 258,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,510,000 after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 19.3% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 14.2% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

CINF opened at $124.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.62. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $98.28 and a one year high of $129.17.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.62. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.83.

Cincinnati Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.