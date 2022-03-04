Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 841,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.52% of Cincinnati Financial worth $96,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,125 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 623.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 115,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 99,681 shares during the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.83.

Shares of CINF opened at $124.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.62. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $98.28 and a 1 year high of $129.17.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 30.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.