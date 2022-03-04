Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the January 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CINR. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Ciner Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ciner Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ciner Resources by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,914,000 after buying an additional 14,989 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Ciner Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Ciner Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $1,590,000.

Get Ciner Resources alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ciner Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Ciner Resources has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.69 million, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average of $16.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Ciner Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. Ciner Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 279.57%.

Ciner Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ciner Resources LP engages in the production of natural soda ash. The company was founded on April 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ciner Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciner Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.