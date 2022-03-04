ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Short Interest Down 41.5% in February

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the January 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE CEM opened at $32.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.39. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $32.57.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $977,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 11,230 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 130,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clearbridge MLP & Midstream Fund, Inc operates as a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust, which engages in the provision of high level of total return on cash distributions. It invests in master limited partnerships in the energy sector. The company was founded on March 31, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.