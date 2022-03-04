ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Short Interest Down 41.5% in February

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the January 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE CEM opened at $32.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.39. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $32.57.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Clearbridge MLP & Midstream Fund, Inc operates as a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust, which engages in the provision of high level of total return on cash distributions. It invests in master limited partnerships in the energy sector. The company was founded on March 31, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
