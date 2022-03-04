Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 754,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,058 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 2.61% of Co-Diagnostics worth $7,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Co-Diagnostics stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.70. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.21 and a twelve month high of $14.97. The stock has a market cap of $164.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of -2.59.

CODX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

