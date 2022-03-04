Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Short Interest Update

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 449,400 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the January 31st total of 765,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 735,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COCP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cocrystal Pharma by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,103,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,262 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma in the second quarter worth about $343,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cocrystal Pharma by 43.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 242,270 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Cocrystal Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 323.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 193,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 147,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cocrystal Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of COCP opened at $0.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average is $0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $54.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.09. Cocrystal Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $3.46.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

