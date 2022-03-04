Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 676,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,498 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 2.31% of Codex DNA worth $7,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Codex DNA by 33.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 732,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 183,700 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Codex DNA in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,866,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codex DNA in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,350,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Codex DNA by 66.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 133,512 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Codex DNA in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Codex DNA alerts:

Shares of Codex DNA stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. Codex DNA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average of $9.66. The company has a current ratio of 14.93, a quick ratio of 14.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Codex DNA Profile (Get Rating)

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Codex DNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codex DNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.