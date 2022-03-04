Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) Short Interest Update

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the January 31st total of 851,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 725,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRHC. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cohn Robbins by 2,028.0% in the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 2,266,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,158 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins in the third quarter valued at about $4,913,000. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cohn Robbins by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,783,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,511,000 after purchasing an additional 443,980 shares in the last quarter. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,305,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cohn Robbins by 305.5% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 356,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 268,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRHC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,237,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,816. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85. Cohn Robbins has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

