ColossusXT 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $9.00 (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 4th. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and $9.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ColossusXT has traded 65.7% lower against the US dollar. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004248 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000411 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000128 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000857 BTC.

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,555,159,784 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ColossusXT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.