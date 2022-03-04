CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.35

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.35 and last traded at $8.41, with a volume of 441764 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on COMM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Northland Securities cut shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CommScope presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.45.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $11.49.
In other news, Director Timothy T. Yates bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Derrick A. Roman purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CommScope Company Profile (NASDAQ:COMM)
CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.
