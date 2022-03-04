CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.35

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.35 and last traded at $8.41, with a volume of 441764 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COMM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Northland Securities cut shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CommScope presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $11.49.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 3,196.61%. CommScope’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy T. Yates bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Derrick A. Roman purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

