Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $66.19 and last traded at $66.49. 6,259,371 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 8,239,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.46.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.58 and a 200 day moving average of $77.87.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2,081.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 486,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,367,000 after acquiring an additional 463,906 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 140.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 323,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 30.0% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.2% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 19,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period.

