Comparing National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) & SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC)

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) and SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.7% of National Research shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of SomaLogic shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of National Research shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for National Research and SomaLogic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Research 0 0 0 0 N/A SomaLogic 0 0 3 0 3.00

SomaLogic has a consensus price target of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 90.00%. Given SomaLogic’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SomaLogic is more favorable than National Research.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares National Research and SomaLogic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Research $147.95 million 6.39 $37.47 million $1.47 25.26 SomaLogic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

National Research has higher revenue and earnings than SomaLogic.

Profitability

This table compares National Research and SomaLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Research 25.32% 48.29% 24.71% SomaLogic N/A N/A N/A

Summary

National Research beats SomaLogic on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations. The company was founded by Michael D. Hays in 1981 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

SomaLogic Company Profile (Get Rating)

SomaLogic Inc. provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc., formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc., is based in NEW YORK.

