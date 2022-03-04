Comparing Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) and Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP)

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) and Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocuphire Pharma has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pacira BioSciences and Ocuphire Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacira BioSciences 7.75% 14.94% 6.89% Ocuphire Pharma N/A -357.06% -180.06%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pacira BioSciences and Ocuphire Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacira BioSciences $541.53 million 5.90 $145.52 million $0.92 77.98 Ocuphire Pharma N/A N/A -$24.62 million N/A N/A

Pacira BioSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Ocuphire Pharma.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.4% of Ocuphire Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Pacira BioSciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of Ocuphire Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pacira BioSciences and Ocuphire Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacira BioSciences 0 2 6 0 2.75 Ocuphire Pharma 0 0 4 0 3.00

Pacira BioSciences currently has a consensus target price of $83.38, indicating a potential upside of 16.22%. Ocuphire Pharma has a consensus target price of $22.75, indicating a potential upside of 577.08%. Given Ocuphire Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ocuphire Pharma is more favorable than Pacira BioSciences.

Summary

Pacira BioSciences beats Ocuphire Pharma on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacira BioSciences (Get Rating)

Pacira Biosciences, Inc. is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

About Ocuphire Pharma (Get Rating)

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.