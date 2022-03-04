Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) PT Raised to $39.00

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s current price.

CPSI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

CPSI opened at $34.71 on Friday. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $508.43 million, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.03.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $29,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,200 shares of company stock valued at $151,716. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSI. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 90,380.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

