Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Announces Earnings Results

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.79% and a negative net margin of 203.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNCE traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.82. 431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,263. The company has a market cap of $97.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.30. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $6.71.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday.

In related news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $41,653.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 9,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $28,551.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,125 shares of company stock valued at $133,946. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 22,616.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 24,426 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 45,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 18,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

