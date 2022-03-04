Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $35.38

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.38 and last traded at $35.47, with a volume of 124222 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.77.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Confluent from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Confluent from $84.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.03.

Get Confluent alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.80 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 88.38% and a negative return on equity of 51.90%. The company’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Neha Narkhede sold 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $1,591,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $3,498,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 884,067 shares of company stock worth $51,964,762.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Confluent in the second quarter valued at $13,491,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 360.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,088,000 after purchasing an additional 132,400 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 146.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 209,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,472,000 after purchasing an additional 124,369 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the second quarter valued at about $70,553,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the second quarter valued at about $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.